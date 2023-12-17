The Russian president, Vladimir Putinruled out this Sunday that his country plans to attack or fight with NATO, even if the war in Ukraine continues, something he confirmed this week in his first major press conference since the beginning of the war.

“That is utter nonsense. I believe that President Biden himself understands that it is just a rhetorical figure to justify his erratic policy towards Russia.“, he stated in statements to the television program “Moscow. Kremlin. Putin.”

Putin was referring to statements made two weeks ago by Biden when asking the US Congress to approve a new military aid package for Ukraine.

“If Putin takes Ukraine, he won't stop there. We can't let him win,” Biden said then, adding that this would force Washington to deploy US troops to fight the Russian army in Europe.

No interest in fighting with NATO



Although on many occasions the Kremlin claims that, in fact, it is already fighting NATO in Ukraine due to the supply of Western weapons to kyiv, Putin insisted: “We do not have any territorial dispute with them nor do we harbor any desire to spoil relations with them”.

All of NATO cannot fail to understand that Russia has no reason, no interest, neither geopolitical, nor economic, nor political, nor military in fighting with the countries of NATO.

“All of NATO cannot fail to understand that Russia has no motive, no interest, neither geopolitical, nor economic, nor political, nor military in fighting with the countries of NATO,” he said.

Putin stressed that That includes the United States, which he called “the sole owner of NATO,” since said military bloc is “its backyard.”.

“The same thing happens with the rest of the NATO countries. Who do we have problems with? With no one. They themselves artificially create problems with us, since they do not want to have a competitor like Russia,” he argued.

Quite the contrary, he indicated, The Kremlin is interested “in developing relations” with those countries.

The head of the Kremlin, who at Thursday's press conference assured that there will be no peace in Ukraine until Moscow achieves its objectives, was convinced that Russia's “strategic defeat” on the battlefield does not respond to national interests. of the United States “in the long term.

Predicts problems with Finland

In turn, it launched a warning for sailors directed at the new member of NATO, Finland, a country that shares 1,340 kilometers of border with Russia.

“There were no problems. Now, there will be. We will create the Leningrad military district (northwest) and we will concentrate certain military units there. Why did they need it? Absolute nonsense,” he said.

He remembered that All territorial disputes between both countries were resolved in the middle of the 20th century, which is why he regretted that “Finland was dragged into NATO.”.

“We had very good and cordial relations,” he insisted.

Moscow intends to reinforce its northwestern flank, especially the region surrounding the country's second city, St. Petersburg, which is located just 300 kilometers from the Finnish capital, Helsinki.

Rows of cars entering Finland from Russia.

Experts consider that Finnish entry into the Atlantic Alliance is one of Putin's biggest miscalculations when launching his military campaign in Ukraine in February 2022.

This week the Kremlin already warned that the deployment of US troops in Finnish territory will be an “obvious threat” to Russia.

Finland and the United States reached a defense cooperation agreement (DCA) that will allow American troops the use of 15 military bases in the Nordic country.

Sin of naivety

Looking back, Putin also admitted to having sinned from “naivety” in the first years of his mandate at the head of the Kremlin in thinking that the former enemies of the USSR would understand that Russia is another country, that the “ideological antagonism” had already ended and that The policy of “confrontation” between blocks had to be renounced.

And he accused the West of seeking the disintegration of the Russian Federation after the dissolution of the Soviet Union was completed in 1991, since no one needs a country “so big” with so many natural resources.

In this way, a divided Russia “will have neither weight nor voice and will not be able to defend its national interests as the united Russian State does,” he asserted.

“They will have to find meeting points with us, since they will have to take us into account,” stated the Russian leader, who assures that the world is changing and that the West has ceased to be the only hegemonic power on the planet after 500 years, a process of “tectonic” change that Putin aspires to lead.

EFE