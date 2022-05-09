Russia.- The president of Russia Vladimir Putin defended this Monday the military actions undertaken by Moscow in Ukraine because he affirmed that these were motivated by way of prevention in the face of the response of the policies of the West and the actions of the NATO that they reached an “obvious threat” to the security of the country.

This was highlighted by Vladimir Putin during his speech on the occasion of the Victory Day, on the Red Square in Moscow where he recalled that this measure was necessary to avoid a possible attack.

“We saw how the military infrastructure develops, how hundreds of foreign advisers began to work, there were regular deliveries of the most modern weapons from NATO countries. The danger grew every dayPutin mentioned.

He stated that; “The danger increased day by day. and added that “Russia has given a preventive response to an aggression” which he said was a “forced, timely decision and the only correct one of a sovereign, powerful and independent country.”

The Russian president continued to stress that this was a decision made correctly, while referring to the danger of a nuclear attack against Russia, which he said was being built from Ukraine, as well as the construction of military infrastructure built by NATO in adjacent territory.

It should be remembered that this is not the first time that Russia has accused its neighbor of having aggressive intentions in coordination with the United States and its allies, something that both President Volodimir Zelensky, Joe Biden and those who make up NATO have denied.

Putin also stressed that Russian troops are fighting for the country’s security in Ukraine and asked the people for a minute of silence for the fallen soldiers.

It should be noted that Victory Day is celebrated in Russia every May 9, this being one of the most important commemorations in the country in which a military parade is also held.