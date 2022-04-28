A video, broadcast on Russian state television and circulating on social networks in recent days, of a meeting between Vladimir Putin and his Defense Minister, Sergei Shoigu, revived rumors about the Russian president’s state of health.

Although the media initially noticed the Ukrainian theory that the meeting could be staged, since, according to this version, General Shoigu was recovering from an alleged heart attack suffered in March, an additional detail caught the attention of users and was compiled by the US-based news website ‘Newsweek’.

“Is it me or does Putin really seem less sane and healthy with each day of war?”, tweeted Illia Ponomarenko, a journalist for the website ‘The Kyiv Independent’.

“I can see a drastic difference between now and the end of February,” he concluded in the post.

Is this just me or Putin really looks less healthy and sound with each and every day of the war?

I can see a drastic difference between now and late February. — Illia Ponomarenko 🇺🇦 (@IAPonomarenko) April 21, 2022

In the video you can see how throughout the meeting, in which they celebrated the alleged “liberation” of the port city of Mariupol, Putin clings tightly to the edge of the table. In addition, the president looks uncomfortable, moves his right foot over and over again and is extremely hunchedas opposed to his usually rigid posture.

However, according to the medium ‘Ukrainska Pravda’, the strange curvature of Putin’s back in the video is a product of the montage.

“Putin, sinking in his chair, clutching the table. It’s ok right? Healthy?”, wrote, for her part, Frida Ghitis, a columnist for the American news network ‘CNN’.

Louise Mensch, author and former UK Member of Parliament, jumped on the speculation and shared an article he had written last month that speculated that Putin might be hiding an illness.

Suggests rumors of his heart attack are likely

“Report [que] Vladimir Putin has Parkinson’s disease and here you can see him gripping the table so that his trembling hand is not visible, but he can’t stop his foot from hitting”, he tweeted.

Likewise, the Swedish economist specializing in Russia, Ukraine and Eastern Europe also commented on Twitter about the video: “Putin’s meeting with Shoigu today shows that they are both depressed and apparently in poor health. Shoigu has to read his comments to Putin and speaks foul, suggesting that the rumors of his heart attack are likely. feel bad Bad performance. Worth seeing”.

Putin’s health

In any case, it is not the first time that the press has speculated on the president’s health. Earlier this month, ‘Proekt’, a Russian independent media outlet, published an extensive investigation looking at records of Putin’s medical visits over the years.

Vladimir Putin, President of Russia. Photo: Alexei Danichev / EFE

According to the article, in recent months an expert surgeon in thyroid cancer has accompanied the president on numerous occasionsso the media concluded that he could suffer from this disease.

According to the Moscow Times, journalist Alexei Venediktov wrote on his Telegram channel that he had asked Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov about this rumour. “Fiction and lie”, was the response of the spokesman.

For years, the Kremlin has tried to present a vigorous image of the president and has concealed any ailment or illness, even a slight fever or injury from a fall from a horse.

