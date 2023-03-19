The President of Russia Vladimir Putin made a surprise visit to Mariupol, a Ukrainian city which is part of the territories illegally annexed by Moscow last September (Donbass, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia). It is Putin’s first trip to Ukraine since the invasion began on February 24, 2022, and follows the stop in Crimea on the anniversary of its annexation to Russia. Putin first took a tour of the city by car, accompanied by the Deputy Prime Minister in charge of Construction and Regional Development; then he strolled through a newly built residential area, entering the homes of citizens. Finally he visited the university auditorium.

