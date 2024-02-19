The widow of Russian opponent Alexei Navalny accused the president of Russia, Vladimir Putin, of killing her husband on Monday. and promised that he will continue fighting for the “freedom” of his country.

“Three days ago, Vladimir Putin killed my husband, Alexei Navalny. Putin killed the father of my children,” said Yulia Navalnaya, holding back tears in a video published this Monday on social networks.

“With him, (Putin) wanted to kill our spirit, our freedom, our future,” he added.

Prison authorities said Navalny died after losing consciousness after a walk on Friday in the remote Arctic prison where he was serving a 19-year sentence.

“They couldn't break my husband, that's why Putin killed him,” Navalnaya said, adding that Alexei was “mistreated, isolated from the world” and “still did not give up.”

Likewise, he assured that the deceased opponent's team knows “why exactly Putin decided to kill Alexei” and will soon make it public.

“We will give the surnames and show the faces” of the people involved in the death of the opponent, he stated.

The opponent's wife promised to find out “who carried out this crime” and under what circumstances.

“I will continue Alexei's work

Navalny. I will continue through our country, with you. I ask you all to be by my side (…). “It is not a shame to do little, it is a shame to do nothing, it is a shame to allow yourself to be frightened,” he declared.

Her notoriety led some Navalny supporters to dream of a political future for her, even before the opponent and anti-corruption activist was behind bars.

“We must unite to hit Putin, his friends, the thugs with epaulettes, the courtiers and the murderers who want to paralyze our country,” he declared.

On the day Navalny's death was announced, Yulia Navalnaya tearfully called for Vladimir Putin to be “punished.”

The widow of the Russian opponent also met this Monday in Brussels with foreign ministers of the European Union. At the meeting, the head of diplomacy of the European Union, Josep Borrell, assured that the Russian president, Vladimir Putin, will have to be held accountable for Navalny's death.

“As Yulia has said, Putin is not Russia, and Russia is not Putin,” the European diplomat expressed on the X network.

This Monday, also, The Russian authorities refused for the third consecutive day to hand over the body of the opposition leader to the family. The politician's mother, Liudmila Navalnaya, went to the morgue this Monday to pick up the body, but the employees said they did not know where the deceased's body was.

“Alexei's mother and his lawyers arrived at the morgue first thing in the morning. They were not allowed to enter. One of the lawyers was literally pushed out,” the activist's spokesperson, Kira, said on social media. Yarmish.

The spokesperson stated that her mother, Luidmila Navalnaya was not allowed to enter the morgue where the body is supposedly in Salekhard, the regional capital about fifty kilometers from the prison where authorities say Navalny died.

According to Yarmish, the Investigative Committee, in charge of criminal investigations in Russia, stated that the investigation into Navalny's death “has been prolonged.”

Lyudmila Navalnaya (r), mother of Alexei Navalny, walks accompanied by her lawyers after visiting the Investigative Committee in Salekhard, to demand the delivery of her son's body.

“It is not known how long it will continue. The cause of death remains 'undetermined.' They lie, they try to buy time and they don't even hide it,” he declared.

According to OVD-Info, an organization that protects the rights of detainees, more than 50,000 people have already signed a popular petition calling for the authorities to hand over the body to Navalny's family.

The Kremlin confirmed that the investigation “remains ongoing” and has not reached any conclusion “at the moment.” “Under these circumstances, in the absence of information, we believe it is absolutely unacceptable to make such hateful statements,” spokesman Dmitri Peskov said.

The opponent's mother, Liudmila Navalnaya, went on Saturday along with a lawyer to high-security prison colony No. 3, in a remote place about 2,000 km from Moscow.

Prison officials confirmed her son's death to her, but she has not since had access to the body or the autopsy results.

Peskov stressed that whether or not Navalny's body is handed over to his relatives “is not a matter” of the Kremlin.

“We are not dedicated to that. That is not the function of the Presidential Administration,” said the spokesman, who also denied that the Russian leader, Vladimir Putin, had reacted to the death of his number one enemy.

Of course, the official did not hesitate to label as “rude” and “unacceptable” the statements made by Western leaders who hold the Kremlin responsible for the opponent's death.

IK-3 penal colony, where Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny served his sentence and died.

Nalvany had been imprisoned since returning to Russia in early 2021, after suffering serious poisoning., and his health had been deteriorating for months. During his confinement he spent about 300 days in a disciplinary cell, in harsh conditions of isolation.

Putin, who never mentioned Navalny by name, did not comment on his death, which occurred a month before the Russian presidential elections, in which the leader is expected to remain in power for a new six-year term. .

Modest attempts to pay tribute to the opponent were repressed in Russia, in the midst of a campaign of repression and intimidation against any criticism of the authorities since the start of the offensive in Ukraine in February 2022.

Over the weekend, Russian police arrested hundreds of people who laid flowers and lit candles in dozens of cities in honor of the dissident.

Navalny was the most prominent opposition figure in Russia, where he gained popularity -especially among young people- thanks to his in-depth investigations into corruption during Putin's government.

