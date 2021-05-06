Russian President Vladimir Putin was in favor of the idea of ​​releasing patents for COVID-19 vaccines on Thursday, a day after the United States launched the proposal in order to speed up production and distribution of immunizers.

“Of course, Russia would support such an idea,” Putin said at a meeting devoted to the pandemic and broadcast on television, in which he asked the Russian government to study this possibility.

In addition to the US president, the president of the European Commission (EC), Ursula von der Leyen, was also in favor of discussing the issue. In the last hours, the WHO also supported the initiative.

“I congratulate the United States on this historic decision to achieve equality in vaccines and prioritize the well-being of all at critical times,” added WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus in a statement.

The initiative had been promoted by India and South Africa in the WTO and endorsed by ten nationsAmong them Argentina, because it opens the door for countries to produce their own generic vaccines, without having to wait months or years for the shipment of doses.

Source: agencies