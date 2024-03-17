A government agency survey shows the Russian president with 87% of the votes; 3 other candidates are running for election

A survey by the Russian government agency Vciom (Russian Center for Public Opinion Research) released this Sunday (17 March 2024) shows that the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, won the elections with 87% of the votes and should continue to lead the country until at least 2030.

The election, which entered its third day this Sunday, is contested after politicians had their candidacies rejected. In addition to Putin, only 3 candidates dispute the Presidency, but none of them have a chance of winning and the opposition in Russia accuses them of being “puppets”, just to give the election an appearance of legality.

Here are the other names competing for election and the position of each of them, according to Vciom:

Nikolai Kharitonov which appears in 2nd;

which appears in 2nd; Vladislav Davankov , in 3rd; It is

, in 3rd; It is Leonid Slutsky (4th).

With confirmation of re-election, the Russian leader will surpass the government time of Josef Stalin, who led the Soviet Union for 28 years and 11 months (1924-1953). Putin, 71, began his political career in August 1999, at the age of 46, when he was appointed Prime Minister by then President Boris Yeltsin, Russia's first president after the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991.

Before taking over as head of government, Putin was a member of the KGB (State Security Committee) from 1975 to 1991. In 1998, when the intelligence agency had already been renamed the FSB, the Russian was appointed director of the organization.



Putin has ruled Russia for almost 25 years. Since 1999, he has alternated between the roles of prime minister and president. In 2020, the Russian leader enacted a change to the Constitution. The measure allows him to stay in power until 2036 if he wins this year's elections and the 2030 election.

FAVORITISM

In polls leading up to the election, the Russian president appeared with 75% of voting intentions and 69 percentage points ahead of Vladislav Davankov, 2nd in the poll.

