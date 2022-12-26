five questionsRussian President Vladimir Putin has said he is open to negotiations to end the war in Ukraine. Nice words, but the shelling of Ukrainian cities continues in the meantime and there are menacing troop movements along the border with Belarus. According to Moscow, it is due to the government in Kiev and to Ukraine’s western allies that it does not get around the table.
Bob van Huet
Free unlimited access to Showbytes? Which can!
Log in or create an account and don’t miss a thing of the stars.
#Vladimir #Putin #open #negotiations #talk #peace
Leave a Reply