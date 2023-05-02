Home page politics

From: Catherine Reikowski

A Kremlin expert believes that Vladimir Putin could no longer plan a successor during his lifetime. © picture alliance/dpa/Sputnik Kremlin Pool via AP | Mikhail Klimentyev

Vladimir Putin is not building a successor, says his former speechwriter. The Hague penalty order changed the Kremlin’s successor strategy.

Moscow – What will happen if Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin is no longer Russia’s president? Putin and other powerful people in Russia are dependent on each other – and if Putin dies, the whole system will collapse. That says the Polish political scientist Agnieszka Legucka. In this context, she speaks of the “Putin system”.

So has the Kremlin boss already set up a successor? An expert says: no. Vladimir Putin could want to stay in power until the end of his life – and not let anyone else take over the Kremlin before that.

Kremlin expert: Putin is not looking for a successor for Russia’s highest office

“Putin may have made the decision that he doesn’t need a successor at all,” writes former Putin speechwriter Abbas Galyanov bild.de. He was a guest in TV channel Popular Politics, which is assigned to the opposition Alexej Navalny. According to the report, he presented a new thesis there.

In early 2023, Galyanov was still certain that Putin was working on his successor. Now he sees things differently. “Putin abandoned the idea of ​​a successor because of the Hague arrest warrant,” he said. According to Galyanov, those who can no longer retire after their political career no longer need to think about life as no longer president. Putin’s rule got “something final”.

Successor to Putin: Russia is already looking for a new president, says Ukraine

According to another Russia expert, leading political personalities in Russia have already understood that the Ukraine war is lost. The Russian political scientist Andrei Piontkowski judged that the powerful people in and around the Kremlin are only concerned with saving their own skin. Putin will do everything to stay in power himself, only a defeat in Crimea could endanger him. On Ukrainian television, Piontkowski is said to be loud Bild.de said: “Then people will appear who will enter Putin’s bunker and name the successor.”

