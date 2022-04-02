Home page politics

Of: Daniel Dillman

split

Vladimir Putin’s health is a closely guarded secret. The Russian President is said to be very afraid of infections.

Moscow – The situation in Ukraine war* and the defeats suffered by Russia on the battlefield against the Ukraine* suffers, likely the mood of Wladimir Putin* hardly improve. At the same time, there are new reports on the state of health of the Russian President, who, according to research by an investigative news portal Russia* is said to have deteriorated significantly.

According to the Projekt news portal, Vladimir Putin has been under the constant supervision of doctors since 2016. On average, five different doctors look after the Russian President on his travels. The 70-year-old is said to be very concerned about his health and to resort to alternative medicine. According to the research, so-called deer antler essence baths are particularly popular with Putin.

Vladimir Putin: Long-term consequences after falling from a horse?

Do you stop? Moscow*, then Vladimir Putin is in excellent health even after 23 years in office. “He’s fine,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said when asked about the president’s health. This is reported by the Moscow Times news portal. The Kremlin has repeatedly denied reports in recent years that Putin had survived cancer or was suffering from Parkinson’s disease.

Especially at the beginning of his term of office, the then 47-year-old President presented himself as particularly fit and young at heart. Images of shirtless Putin riding horses or fishing went around the world and developed an iconographic character. But according to the news portal Projekt, the enthusiasm for equestrian sports in particular could now lead to health problems for Putin. Several falls in the 2000s led to serious injuries, the long-term consequences of which are now being felt.

Vladimir Putin’s health has given rise to speculation. © Sputnik/dpa

Vladimir Putin: Five doctors accompany the Russian President

This is one of the reasons why Vladimir Putin is constantly under medical observation. A team of five doctors accompany him every step of the way. The team includes his cousin, Yevgeny Putin, who worked all his life as a pediatric surgeon, and also his eldest daughter, Maria Vorontsova, a graduate of Moscow State University’s medical school. Another person named is Dmitry Verbovoy, deputy head of medical affairs at the Kremlin. Putin is said to have met Verbovoy during a check-up at the central hospital in Moscow. Furthermore, the two ENT doctors Nikolai Shcheglov and Igor Esakov and the surgeon Yevgeny Selivanov are said to have accompanied Putin, at least temporarily. Selivanov is a specialist in thyroid cancer and the treatment of elderly patients.

In the early autumn of last year, rumors about Putin’s health were fueled after the Russian President corona* was infected. Putin is said to have survived the infection well. According to research by the news portal Meduza, Putin developed a great fear of infections during this time. This is also the reason why he would keep a large distance from his interlocutors at all official meetings. That in turn would at least explain the oversized table that Putin has been sitting at since Ukraine conflict* regularly receives guests. (dil) *fr.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.