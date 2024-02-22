Putin made a 30-minute flight on the strategic missile carrier Tu-160M

Russian President Vladimir Putin took the helm of the strategic missile carrier Tu-160M ​​Ilya Muromets. The plane took off from the runway of the Kazan Aviation Plant named after S.P. Gorbunov.

The head of state spent 30 minutes in the air, clarifies TASS. Pre-flight preparation took about another 45 minutes. Earlier, presidential press secretary Dmitry Peskov noted that Putin’s flight would last up to 40 minutes. In response to a question about the flight route, a Kremlin spokesman said it was a military secret.

Photo: Kristina Kormilitsyna / RIA Novosti

Before the president took off, Peskov was asked why Putin decided to board the plane at the Kazan airfield. “Because he decided yesterday to fly,” answered Kremlin representative to journalist Pavel Zarubin.

Putin commented on his flight

After landing, the President shared his impressions and statedthat he had good impressions of the Tu-160M ​​flight. The technology, he says, is excellent.

See also The Ministry of Defense showed footage of the destruction of the command post of the Armed Forces of Ukraine We are getting new equipment, the equipment is excellent! She is truly of a new generation. As I told the commander of the ship and now I will tell it again to the leadership of the Ministry of Defense, of course, you can accept into the Armed Forces Vladimir Putin President of Russia

The day before, on February 21, the president inspected the Tu-160M ​​in the aircraft factory workshop, climbed into the cockpit and sat at the controls. When Putin learned that the missile carrier did not have a name, he proposed naming it in honor of the first president of Tatarstan, Mintimer Shaimiev.

The takeoff of the Tu-160M ​​with Putin on board was caught on video

The published footage shows how the missile carrier moves along the runway and rises into the air in the sky over Kazan.

This is Putin's fourth flight on a combat aircraft.

This is not the first time the head of state has taken the helm. At the same time, he has already flown on the Tu-160 bomber – the version before modernization. Putin, who was then Prime Minister, made his first 10-minute flight with an instructor on a Su-25UB attack aircraft in October 1999 during a visit to the training base at the Krasnodar Higher Aviation School.

In March 2000, Putin, while serving as acting president, flew from Krasnodar to Grozny as co-pilot of a Su-27UB interceptor fighter. In August 2005, the Russian leader made his first flight on board a Tu-160 strategic bomber from Chkalovsky Airport to the area of ​​strategic long-range aviation and Northern Fleet exercises on the Kola Peninsula.

A military expert explained the uniqueness of the Tu-160M ​​missile carrier

As military expert Anatoly Matviychuk explained, the modernized Tu-160M ​​can surpass the basic modification in all respects. He suggested that the aircraft is capable of carrying up to 24 cruise missiles in drum or revolver type launchers – the X-555, and the X-101, and the X-15, and the X-55. According to the expert, the armament of the new aircraft makes it possible to eliminate any ground target.

In turn, Honored Pilot of Russia Yuri Sytnik noted that the modernized Tu-160M ​​strategic missile carriers will receive new weapons and improved equipment. He pointed out that new Kinzhal, Kh-32, Kh-35 missiles have appeared, so the aircraft is being modernized for them.

Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu said that in 2024 the Russian Aerospace Forces will receive two new Tu-160M ​​strategic missile-carrying bombers. This is how he spoke about the priority tasks of the Russian Armed Forces in the new year.