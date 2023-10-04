Home page politics

From: Stephanie Munk

Ben Wallace, former British defense minister, sees Russia on the way to defeat in the Ukraine war. Vladimir Putin is making crucial mistakes.

London – Ben Wallace, the former British defense minister, is convinced that Russia will not win the war in Ukraine. In his opinion, a clear indication of this is that none of the Russian commanders who led the invasion in 2022 are still in service after 19 months. In fact, Vladimir Putin is constantly changing his generals in the Ukraine conflict, and the head of the Russian Air Force has even been arrested.

Therefore, Ukraine’s allies should step up their support for the country, Wallace said in an op-ed in the newspaper The Sunday Telegraph. Because: Ukraine has the opportunity to win the war. “Vladimir Putin is failing. Just as human emotion leads Ukraine to success, it is also the inevitable mistake of Putin and his criminal regime,” said the British politician. “Ego and revenge” led Putin to invade Ukraine, “and that will be his downfall.”

Russian military leaders at a meeting in Moscow. © Imago/Mikhail Klimentyev/Kremlin Pool

Russia’s losses in the Ukraine war speak for themselves

According to him, the Russians’ high losses support this assumption. 2,500 tanks and 6,500 armored vehicles of the Russian armed forces have already been destroyed. In addition, Russia has suffered 300,000 dead or wounded soldiers. However, Russian casualty figures vary widely and are not independently confirmed.

Most recently, the British Ministry of Defense announced that Ukraine was making progress in the battle for Bakhmut. The recovery of the villages of Klishchiivka and Andriivka south of the city brought Ukrainian troops closer to one of the Russian occupiers’ main supply routes. In addition, the Russian defense of Bakhmut was weakened after Russian paratroopers were transferred to the front in Zaporizhia, southern Ukraine.

However, the Ukrainians lack ammunition for artillery and mortars. They cannot rely on a fully functional air force that intervenes in battles alongside the ground troops or destroys everything in advance.

Ukrainian counteroffensive slower than expected

In addition to the positive news about the counteroffensive, Ukrainian General Oleksandr Tarnavskyi admitted to the US television channel CNN that the progress of the counteroffensive is slower than hoped. “Not as fast as expected, not like in the World War II films,” Tarnawskiji said.

However, it is important not to “lose the initiative”. Ukraine launched its counteroffensive to regain areas under Russian control in June. Initial reports of success were initially slow, but recently Kiev has reported strategic progress, particularly in the Zaporizhzhia region.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj has recently repeatedly asked allied states for Western fighter jets. Russia still has air sovereignty over Ukraine.

