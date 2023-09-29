The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, today encouraged the countries of Latin America to enter the BRICSa group to which Brazil belongs and Argentina will join in 2024, arguing that it is not a “military alliance.”

“BRICS is an organization, not a military alliance. It is simply a platform to agree on positions and adopt mutually acceptable decisions based on sovereignty, independence and mutual respect.“said Putin when inaugurating the Russia-Latin America International Parliamentary Conference.

He highlighted that Russia will assume the presidency of BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) next year. and that it intends to do everything possible so that the international community sees said organization as “a majority” not because of its population, but “because of its development prospects.”

In this regard, he assured that “Russia welcomes the wishes of a number of Latin American countries to join the activities of BRICS as full members, but also as partners.”

Russia welcomes the wishes of a number of Latin American countries to join BRICS activities

Putin stressed that the presence in Moscow of representatives of the legislatures and leaders of political parties, social organizations, experts and diplomats from the majority of Latin American countries “is further confirmation of the desire of the people of our countries to develop multifaceted cooperation and mutually beneficial.”

In the assembly hall at the House of Trade Unions, the Russian leader assured that Moscow will do everything possible to promote cooperation between Latin America and the Eurasian Economic Union headed by Russia.

“The mood of the voters in all Latin American countries is such that they aspire to freedom and independence. And that must be taken into account by all political parties in the Latin American region,” he stressed, in clear reference to the influence of the US on the American continent.Putin insisted that the Kremlin advocates that “Latin America in its unity and diversity be strong, independent and successful.”

The presidents of Brazil, China and South Africa, together with the Prime Minister of India, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, at the Brics summit.

“And to that end we are willing to cooperate both bilaterally and closely with integrative organizations in the region,” he said.

Due to “friendly relations”, Russia is “always” ready to come to the aid of Latin Americans in overcoming the consequences of “natural disasters, the fight against terrorism, extremism, organized crime and drug trafficking.”

He highlighted that Latin American countries will have a leading role thanks to their “enormous economic potential, their human resources and their willingness to defend an independent foreign policy” in the new multipolar architecture.

“Russia and Latin American countries have a lot in common in their vision of international affairs. Latin Americans have always aspired to autonomy, independence. In the history of their continent there are many brilliant examples,” he stated and mentioned Simón Bolívar, Che Guevara, Salvador Allende and Fidel Castro.

In terms of trade, he highlighted that exchanges increased by 25% in the last five years and that Russian exports – wheat, fertilizers, oil products – more than doubled in the same five years.

Putin highlighted investment projects in Cuba, Nicaragua, Venezuela and Bolivia, the Kremlin’s main allies on the continent.

He also promised that Moscow will increase the quota of young Latin Americans studying in this country, which now amounts to almost 5,000 students.

EFE