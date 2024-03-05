Margarita Simonyan embarrassed Germany by releasing a bugged recording of German air force officers discussing a possible attack on the Crimean Bridge. Simonyan is not only the boss of the Russian state channel RT, but is best known as Vladimir Putin's conduit. A portrait about a woman who is not averse to making big statements. “Big, mighty and scary. That's Russia.”

