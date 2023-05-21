Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated the Wagner group and the Russian Armed Forces on the liberation of Artemovsk (Ukrainian name – Bakhmut), the Kremlin press service reported on Sunday, May 21.

“Vladimir Putin congratulates the Wagner assault detachments, as well as all the military personnel of the Russian Armed Forces who provided them with the necessary support and flank cover, on the completion of the operation to liberate Artemovsk,” the message says.

All those who distinguished themselves in the liberation of the city from Ukrainian neo-Nazis will be presented for state awards.

On May 20, the founder of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, announced the complete capture of Artemovsk by Russian forces. The operation to take the city lasted 224 days. The next day, May 21, the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation made an official statement about the liberation of the city.

On May 20, Acting Head of the Donetsk People’s Republic Denis Pushilin announced that he had initiated the establishment of state awards for the liberation of Artemovsk. Pushilin stressed that Wagner employees had done a colossal job to liberate the city. Each meter of the territory, according to him, got “at a high price.”

Russia continues a special operation to protect the Donbass, whose residents refused to recognize the results of the 2014 coup d’état in Ukraine. The decision to hold it was made on February 24, 2022 against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by Ukrainian troops.