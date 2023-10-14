Home page politics

From: Christoph Gschoßmann

AfD man Tino Chrupalla collapses, the authorities see no outside influence. But the politician sees an attack – Vladimir Putin believes him.

Munich – AfD leader Tino Chrupalla collapsed at an election event in Ingolstadt. He himself speaks of an attack, while investigators do not share this view. Now even Russia’s ruler Vladimir Putin is commenting on the incident.

Chrupalla collapse: Putin speaks of “Nazi methods”

“As far as I know, there was an assassination attempt on one of the party’s leaders during the election campaign. Does this mean “that the representatives of this party are using Nazi methods or that Nazi methods are being used against them?” According to Putin, a “careful investigator” is needed, he said on October 5, 2023 at the Valdai discussion forum in Sochi.

Putin made no secret of the fact that he sees the AfD as worth supporting. The Chrupalla party advocates lifting sanctions against Russia. Putin said: “Anything that aims at the rebirth and preservation of relations between us must be supported.” For the ruler, this could “undoubtedly be the light at the end of the tunnel in our current relations.” In the narrative of Russian propaganda, Russia is fighting the National Socialists in Ukraine. In February 2022, Moscow justified a war of aggression against Kiev.

Russian state media celebrates the AfD’s election successes

The Russian state media celebrated the AfD’s recent electoral successes: “The ‘alternative’ is conquering Germany,” wrote Pyotr Akopov, a columnist for the state news agency Ria Novosti, about the results of the state elections in Bavaria and Hesse, in a comment. He spoke of “intimidation methods” such as the “assassination attempt” on Chrupalla. These “will not help drive the AfD into a corner – and they will certainly not scare voters away from the party.” When the AfD or other right-wing extremist parties in Europe that support Russia fail in elections, the Kremlin usually uses the victim narrative and speaks of electoral fraud.

Chrupalla was loud FAZ on May 9th, the Russian “Victory Day” at the Russian Embassy in Berlin, and several times in Moscow. With regard to the “assassination attempt” in Ingolstadt, Chrupalla’s blood is said to have been tested for the possible use of the Novichok agent, which was used to poison Russian opposition figure Alexei Navalnyj. But the authorities could not detect any poison. (cgsc)