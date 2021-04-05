The President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, contacted Alberto Fernández by phone to find out what his health status is after testing positive for coronavirus.

As Clarín learned, in a dialogue of about 30 minutes, the Argentine president thanked him for the call and told him that he was suffering from the disease with practically no symptoms due to having applied the Sputnik V vaccine.

In addition, following a request from Fernández for the dose shipments to continue, Putin promised to maintain the supply of Sputnik V.

News in development.

JPE