With the opposition behind bars or in exile, and with the rest of the parties—allowed by the Kremlin—waiting for the Russian president to take the step, Vladimir Putin has confirmed something that everyone already knew: he will run for a fifth term in the three-day presidential elections that will end on March 17, 2024. In the event that Putin wins the elections – something that is taken for granted due to his iron control of the state apparatus and the absence of rivals – and completes the legislature of six years, until 2030, he would equal Stalin by controlling the reins of the Kremlin for three decades.

Despite the importance of his candidacy, it was not the Russian leader who made the announcement public, but Artiom Zhoga, current speaker of the self-proclaimed Parliament of the separatist Republic of Donetsk and father of a chief of the pro-Russian Sparta battalion who died in the war. against Ukraine last year. The leader confirmed the news to journalists after a meeting of the separatists with Putin behind closed doors.

“We asked him to participate in the presidential elections, to which he responded that these are different, difficult times, but that at this moment he will be with the people and will run for the elections,” Zhoga said.

Putin has no rivals, literally speaking. The Russian president would obtain 70% of the votes, according to a survey published by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM), a percentage that the Levada institute placed at 58% in a survey published this past Thursday. The next candidate is the leader of the Russian Communist Party since 1993, Gennady Zyuganov, 79, but his party has not confirmed a candidacy. The politician from this formation loyal to the Kremlin would barely obtain 1.3% of the votes, Levada’s study predicts.

According to two Kremlin sources cited by the digital newspaper Medusaa “political strategist” for Putin, Sergei Kiriyenko, has established that the rivals of Putin cannot be under 50 years of age or enjoy great popularity. The outlet, banned by the Russian authorities, points out that the presidential administration wants to prevent citizens from thinking that the president “is no longer the same person who came to power with a firm hand.”

Putin’s popularity ratings remain high despite the stalemate in the war against Ukraine. According to polls by the independent Levada institute, 85% of Russians approved of his management in November. His support increased thanks to the invasion of the neighboring country in February 2022: since 2018, the year of the World Cup held in Russia, his popularity was in decline, around 65% at the end of 2021.

“Similar levels of support for the current president were observed after 2014 – the year of the illegal annexation of Crimea, which caused a wave of euphoria in the country – and in the mid-2000s – with the economic and social stability achieved by Putin after the turbulent nineties—”, says Levada. “The majority of Russians would like to see Vladimir Putin as president after 2024,” the institute concludes.

Putin’s nomination has been confirmed a day after the Federation Council, the Russian upper house, set March 17 as the final date for the presidential elections. These will take place for the first time over three days, starting on the 15th, due to the introduction of internet voting, a system devised by the Kremlin that has been denounced by both dissidents and some members of the ruling parties. Among them, the former head of the Moscow section of the Russian Communist Party, Valeri Rashkin, who led protests in the capital against alleged electoral fraud in the September 2021 legislative elections. Rashkin was arrested a month later accused of illegal hunting .

Competitors canceled

Two possible competitors of Putin within the ultranationalist sector have been eliminated. The head of the Wagner group, Yevgeny Prigozhin, died at the end of August in an air disaster that the Russian leader himself attributed—without the results of the investigation having been made public—to an alleged mixture of drugs and grenades on the plane just two months after the mercenary leader challenged him with a failed rebellion over his management of the Ukrainian war. Thanks to the angry criticism of him, the nicknamed Chef from Putin had gained great popularity in Russia. And another critic, one of the Russian soldiers who instigated the separatist movement in the Ukrainian region of Donbas in 2014, former commander Igor Guirkin Strelkov, is in prison for discrediting the high command and fears being assassinated. “What I fear most is that, instead of imposing the usual criminal punishment on me, they will grant me amnesty like the chef”, he denounced ironically this week.

As for the democratic opposition, only the Yábloko party, opposed to the war, resists within the system, although it does not have a presence in Parliament. Its founder, Grigori Yavlinski, does not rule out proposing himself as a candidate for a party that he no longer leads if he gathers 10 million signatures. “It is urgent that Russia and Ukraine talk to end the massacre,” the historic politician told this newspaper in a recent interview.

For its part, the movement of imprisoned dissident Alexei Navalny has appealed to Russians to vote for any alternative other than Putin, despite considering the elections “a parody of the electoral procedure” and that its results “will be, as custom, falsified.”

Navalny’s organization, declared extremist by the Kremlin, managed to hang posters this Thursday in several Russian cities reading “Russia without Putin.” Only 9% of the population supported its leader at the beginning of the year, according to Levada. Locked in a prison in strict solitary confinement, his lawyers denounce that the authorities prevent them from visiting the activist, and he has not appeared in two videoconference hearings scheduled this week without there having been any official explanation.

Fifth presidential term

Putin will run next year for what will be his fifth presidential term. A former KGB agent, his dizzying career to power began after the collapse of the USSR in 1991, when he began working as an advisor to the then mayor of St. Petersburg, Anatoly Sobchak. This catapulted him into the circles of President Boris Yeltsin, who appointed him head of the Federal Security Service – the old KGB – in 1998 and prime minister in 1999. Thanks to Yeltsin’s surprise resignation, Putin assumed the presidency on an interim basis on the 31st. December 1999 and endorsed the position at the polls in 2000.

The Russian leader is on his way to completing a quarter of a century at the head of the country. The Constitution prevented him from repeating his mandate in the legislature from 2008 to 2012, when he served as prime minister while one of his eternal successors, Dmitri Medvedev, assumed the presidency. In 2024, however, it will be different: the Kremlin thoroughly modified the Basic Law after a referendum held in 2020, in the middle of the pandemic, and clean Putin’s history of mandates. In theory, under current law he can preside over the country for two more six-year terms, until 2036.

The Kremlin’s goal is to convince Russians in the election campaign that there is no alternative to Putin but chaos. “Taking into account the current situation, the dramatic time that our country is going through, this decision is absolutely logical and correct. “His work as president must continue,” Medvedev stated after confirming the candidacy of his mentor.

