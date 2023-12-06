Russian President Vladimir Putin landed in Abu Dhabi this Wednesday, the first leg of a diplomatic visit to the United Arab Emirates, the first to the Gulf since 2019. and Saudi Arabia destined to discuss the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and oil, according to Russian media.

“Putin’s plane landed in Abu Dhabi,” the state agency Ria Novosti said on Telegram.

The Russian president plans to address “the Israeli-Palestinian conflict” and the reduction of oil production within the framework of OPEC+of which Russia is a member, according to the Kremlin.

Putin will meet on Wednesday with the Emirati president, Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, one of the country’s main economic partners, according to the Russian presidency. Before returning to Russia, He will also meet with the Saudi crown prince, Mohamed bin Salmán.

Until now, the Russian leader limited his trips abroad because he was the subject of an arrest warrant from the International Criminal Court (ICC) for the “deportation” of Ukrainian children.

(Read also: What does it mean that Maduro proposes a law to implement the annexation of Essequibo?)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has restricted his foreign travel since the arrest warrant issued by the ICC.

In that sense, it did not participate in the latest G20 or BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) summits.

(You may be interested in: How did Qatar become a reliable intermediary for the US, Russia, Israel and Hamas?)

At the beginning of November, he traveled to Kazakhstan. In October he was received by his ally Xi Jinping in China, on the sidelines of the New Silk Roads forum.

Before his visit to Beijing, he visited Kyrgyzstan, another ally of Moscow. It was his first trip abroad since the ICC arrest warrant.

EFE