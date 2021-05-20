Vladimir Putin approved the candidates for the title of “City of Labor Valor”. The honorary title will mark the merits of the rear servicemen during the Great Patriotic War, the Izvestia TV channel reports.

“The collection of signatures for the candidate cities was organized. We helped with the paperwork, processed applications from the labor collectives of enterprises, initiative groups of residents, public, veteran organizations – in total last year we collected more than 8 million signatures. In most of the cities that were awarded the honorary title, we, together with the residents and with the participation of the Russian Military Historical Society, determined the locations of the memorial steles, “said First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council Andrei Turchak.

“OK thank you very much. I know that this issue is being worked out both with public organizations and with people on the ground, in the regions. This is how we will continue to act, ”commented the President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin.

The Izvestia TV channel is available in the packages of cable operators, in Moscow it is located on the 26th button. The channel is also broadcast live on the iz.ru website.