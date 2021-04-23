Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday supported a proposal by the Russian health agency to decree ten non-working days in May, in order to curb the coronavirus pandemic.
“If they think it is necessary, I will sign the decree today” to impose those holidays, he declared during a televised meeting, in response to a question from the head of the Russian health agency, who considered that this measure would stabilize the pandemic.
