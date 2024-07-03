ANDRussian President Vladimir Putin met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Turkish leader Recep Tayyip Erdogan in Astana on Wednesday. to show his harmony with old partners and friends despite the war with Ukraine and tensions with the West.

“Russian-Chinese interaction in world affairs is one of the main stabilizing factors in the international arena,” the Russian president said during a meeting with his Chinese counterpart on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) summit.

Putin and Xi, second meeting in two months

This is the second meeting between Putin and Xi in less than two months, following their meeting in China in mid-May, the Russian leader’s first trip abroad since his re-election for a fifth term.

The two leaders are also scheduled to meet in person again in October during the BRICS leaders’ summit in the Russian city of Kazan.

According to Moscow, the SCO and the BRICS group are now emerging as pillars of a “new world order” that must counteract the influence of the West.

Before the appointment in Astana, The Kremlin said Russia and China will cooperate in all areas, “including sensitive ones.”

Trade between Moscow and Beijing has exceeded $200 billion, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Summit of leaders of the member states of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Astana on July 3, 2024. Photo:AFP Share

Ukraine in the crosshairs of Putin and Xi

During their face-to-face meeting in China, the two presidents showed consensus on global issues such as the conflicts in Ukraine and Gaza, multipolarity and trade, distancing itself from Western positions.

Xi and Putin then stressed that “a political solution to the ‘crisis’ in Ukraine is the right direction” and the “extreme urgency of finding a way out of the situation in Palestine.”

Also this Wednesday Putin said relations with China are going through “the best period in their history” while insisting that bilateral cooperation “is not directed against anyone” and that Moscow and Beijing do not create “blockades or alliances.”

Our cooperation is not directed against anyone, we do not create blocs or alliances. We simply act in the interests of our peoples.

"Our cooperation is not directed against anyone, we do not create blocs or alliances. We simply act in the interests of our peoples," added Putin, who stressed the importance of implementing the development agreements until 2030 signed by Moscow and Beijing.

The Chinese president said that these agreements “are being fully implemented” and stressed that cooperation between the two countries is “moving steadily” along the path outlined.

“In the current difficult conditions of the international situation, we need to preserve our friendship forever, work hard for the welfare of our peoples, increase the unique values ​​of Russian-Chinese relations, and promote new directions of cooperation,” he said.

Besides, The two leaders again discussed Ukraine and agreed that the discussions on a way out of the crisis, which do not include Russia, cannot prosper, according to the Kremlin spokesman.

This was precisely Beijing’s reason for not sending its representative to the peace conference in Switzerland, which was held at the request of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Putin and Xi called for a “fair multipolar world” on the sidelines of the summit in Kazakhstan. Photo:AFP Share

Putin talks with the President of Türkiye

Another of Putin’s meetings that attracted a lot of media attention was the meeting with Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whom the Kremlin chief planned to meet at the beginning of the year during a visit to Turkey, but which has not yet taken place.

Turkish President urged Putin to visit Türkiye “as soon as possible”a proposal to which the Russian leader responded affirmatively.

The Turkish president also welcomed the development of bilateral relations, despite the “current difficulties.”

“We have seen a slight decline in the volume of trade in recent months, but it remains at a fairly high level of 55 billion dollars,” Putin said.

Putin also referred to Russian-Turkish cooperation in the field of tourism, recalling that last year alone, about 7 million Russians visited Turkey.

Russian President Vladimir Putin meets with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on the sidelines of the summit of leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Astana. Photo:AFP Share

Erdogan, for his part, said the goal now is to increase bilateral trade to $100 billion.

On Wednesday, the Russian leader also met with the leaders of Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Mongolia and Pakistan.

On Thursday, on the sidelines of the summit, Putin is scheduled to hold a brief meeting with Iran’s acting president, Mohammad Mokhber, whose country became a member of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization in July 2023.

The SCO, created in 2001, currently includes China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan, and Belarus is expected to become its tenth member at the summit.