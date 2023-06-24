The Russian president addressed the inhabitants of his country in a televised statement, in which he accused the Wagner paramilitary group and its leader, Yevgeny Prigozhin, of organizing an “armed insurrection” in the south of Russian territory. Prigozhin declared that Putin was “wrong” in calling them traitors and not turning themselves in to the authorities.

“Excessive ambition and vested interests have led to treason,” President Vladimir Putin mentioned in his televised statement, where he also stated that his government’s actions to “defend the motherland against such a threat will be harsh.”

Yevgeny Prigozhin mentioned through his Telegram group that his military organization has taken control of Rostov, a town in southern Russia and bordering Ukraine, in an attempt to challenge the military power headed by Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and the chief of staff, Valery Gerasimov, whom he has called to meet him.

“We do not want the country to continue living in corruption and deceit,” Prigozhin said in a voice note, adding that his faction “are patriots” and will continue to “fight for the homeland.”

News in development