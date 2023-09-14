The Russian president, Vladimir Putin accepted an invitation from leader Kim Jong Un to visit North Korea, the state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday. At the conclusion of a meeting on Wednesday in Russia.

(Also read: Putin and Kim meeting: will there be military and space aid between Russia and North Korea?).

“Kim Jong Un politely invited Putin to visit the DPRK (North Korea) whenever it is convenient,” KCNA said. “Putin accepted the invitation with pleasure and reaffirmed his willingness to advance the history and tradition of Russia-DPRK friendship,” he added.

Kim told Putin on Wednesday that he is confident that Russia will achieve “a great victory” against its enemies.while Ukraine’s Western allies warned of a possible arms deal between Russia and North Korea.

(Of interest: Why does Europe admit that there are differences with Latin American countries over Ukraine?).

Russia became a pariah to the West after its invasion last year of Ukraine, and has sought to strengthen its alliances with other isolated countries.

Putin praised the “strengthening of cooperation and friendship” between both countries when receiving Kim at the Vostochny cosmodrome, in the Russian Far East, and told reporters that sees “possibilities” in military cooperation with North Korea.

He also announced that Moscow will help Pyongyang build satellites.. In Washington, State Department spokesman Matthew Miller expressed his concern about possible cooperation in the field of satellites, which “would be a violation of several UN resolutions.”

(Keep reading: The United Kingdom calls China a ‘systemic challenge’ after alleged espionage).

US authorities and experts have noted that Russia is interested in acquiring North Korean ammunition for the war in Ukraine. During Kim’s visit to Russia, Pyongyang fired two ballistic missiles on Wednesday, the South Korean military said.

AFP