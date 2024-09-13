Pozner refused to cooperate with Western media due to Putin-related conditions

Journalist and TV presenter Vladimir Pozner gave a long interview to Forbes for the first time since the start of the special military operation (SVO) in Ukraine. He explained why he had refrained from talking to journalists since 2022 and told what put him off the job in the West that was offered to him.

“I just decided for myself that the situation is such that it would be better for me to abstain for now. Especially since I am 90 years old, at this age people are usually long retired,” Pozner explained his refusal to talk to the press.

Pozner explained his refusal to work in the West by demands to talk about Putin

In his first major interview in two years, the famous Russian TV presenter admitted that after the start of the SVO, he was offered work on Western channels, but they put forward one condition that did not suit him.

Vladimir Putin Photo: Alexander Kazakov / RIA Novosti

And the condition is this: you must first speak out about it [президента России Владимира] Putin and about politics, and in a certain way. I said: “Listen, this is not journalism, this is something completely different.” They say: “These are the conditions.” I said: “No. Thank you very much, I – no.” Vladimir PoznerTV presenter and journalist

At the same time, in the last two years, Pozner and his colleague, showman and TV presenter Ivan Urgant have been touring abroad with concerts. They have performed in Amsterdam, Frankfurt, Berlin, Geneva and other cities. As the journalist noted, they will soon have 15 more concerts to give. Despite the fact that in most cases the performances were successful, there were also cases when they tried to disrupt the concerts. This happened in Amsterdam, when Ukrainian activists tried to prevent the performance, and Pozner and Urgant were called “Moscow propagandists”. “We try to stay away from politics,” the journalist emphasized.

The TV presenter admitted that he dreams of returning to the air

As Pozner noted, he has spent the last two years writing a book and filming a large eight-part film about Turkey. At the same time, he admitted that he misses working on air and would like to return to it, but does not think that this is destined to happen.

“This is a very difficult question, actually. I dream of it happening, but I don’t think it will happen,” he said about a possible return to Channel One.

Related materials:

At the moment, the journalist’s main income is his own business – a restaurant. In addition, he receives money from performances and other projects, which allows him “not to experience any troubles” financially.

It is known that in 2022, Posner’s authorial program disappeared from the broadcasting grid of the Russian Channel One. As the TV presenter explained, the reason was the fact that after the start of the SVO, the TV channel became an information channel and abandoned entertainment programs. At the same time, in addition to Posner’s program, the shows “Evening Urgant”, “Toch-v-Toch”, “Two Stars. Fathers and Children” and others disappeared from the channel’s air. The TV channel explained such measures by the need to pay more attention to programs of a socio-political nature.

Vladimir Pozner Photo: Anton Denisov / RIA Novosti

Pozner named the difference between Russians who emigrated and those who left after the start of the Second World War

According to the TV presenter, there is a significant difference between the Russians who emigrated and those who left after the start of the special operation. He called the former people who are distinguished by their patriotism. “The latter are younger, I emphasize, this is my feeling. It seems to me that they are more indifferent: “Russia is Russia, America is America, France is France,” Pozner reasoned.

At the same time, he called indifference to one’s native country a tendency among young people not only in Russia, but also in the West.