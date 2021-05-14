Russian actor and artistic director of the Moscow Theater of Oleg Tabakov, Vladimir Mashkov, will again get involved in politics – he will take part in the primaries of United Russia to select candidates for the State Duma. This is reported by RBC.

Sources in the party and the Moscow mayor’s office said that, despite the registration, the artist is not going to run for the State Duma. One of the interlocutors of the publication said that his participation is used only to “promote” preliminary voting.

According to one of the sources, Mashkov was offered to seriously engage in politics and take part in the elections. They wanted to nominate him in the 197th single-mandate metropolitan district (Kuntsevo), but the artist refused this proposal.

In 2011, Mashkov already participated in the Duma elections from United Russia. Then he entered the top three of the party in the Kemerovo region, but in the end he refused the mandate, stating that he would continue to engage in creative work.

On April 28, it became known that the former soloist of the Russian group Tatu, Yulia Volkova, she will take part in the primaries of the United Russia party for the selection of party candidates for elections to the State Duma. A spokeswoman for the press service of the regional branch of the party in the Ivanovo region said that the singer had submitted the relevant documents.