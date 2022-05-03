For the columnist, it is better to pay attention to the behavior of two competitors.

Since the castaways onIsland of the Famous have been divided into two groups the nerves have become very tense. On the one hand, the group made up of Guendalina, Edoardo, Carmen, Alessandro, Nicolas and Nick. On the other, Estefania, Clemente, Laura, Marco, Blind and Roger.

The squabbles are continuous and even last night in the episode were no less. Mostly Nicolas and Clemente they got caught heavily even coming to threats, as stated by Nicolas.

In the end it was Alvin’s intervention who invited everyone to calm down.

It is clear that the leaders of the two groups are Nicolas on one side and the Russos on the other. They are the strongest castaways and the accusations become reciprocal.

On the one hand, there are those who accuse the actor of playing a double game, “He tells us something against Gwendolyn and then when she arrives she changes her mind, Nicolas has been exposed because he comes from here speaks ill of Gwendolyn to get her to vote for him and so he comes out clean “ – Estefania’s accusations.

Source: web

Also Laura Maddaloni is of the same opinion. “I’m not sure Nicolas is telling the truth, but who’s putting the flea in my ear? Laura and Clemente who love discussions. They want to take out Nicolas. They are fake “ – her words.

On the other hand, there are those who accuse the spouses of being conspiracy theorists. Gwendolyn is sure: “The conspiracy spouses will soon be exposed.”

“With Alessandro and with me they played the same manipulative game. I told Gwendolyn everything. I was disappointed because I had esteem for them but they have nothing of a sportsman “ – the words of Clemente who tried to defend himself.

At that point the study intervened Vladimir Luxuria: “Beware of the cat and the fox. To me who wants to fight who gets along makes me sad“- he ruled.