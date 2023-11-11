Some weeks ago Vladimir Luxuria revealed to very true of being in love. After the words of the TV commentator, the hunt for her new partner immediately began and, according to what was revealed, it seems to be Danilo Zanvit Stecher, one of the best friends of Bastian Muller, Ilary Blasi’s partner.

During the hosted a Afternoon 5, Vladimir Luxuria revealed some background information about his partner which attracted everyone’s attention enough to go around the web. These were the words of the TV commentator regarding the love story with Danilo:

“I have known Danilo since 2009, it has been a long friendship. After a few years this normal friendship has become special”@vladiluxuria speaks for the first time about his new love pic.twitter.com/DdlgKoSiKu — Afternoon 5 (@pomeriggio5) November 10, 2023

I have known Danilo since 2009, it has been a very long friendship. At first we rarely saw each other and then over time we saw each other more and more frequently. And after a few years this normal friendship became a beautiful, special friendship. Because I’ll say it right away, when it comes to boyfriends and love I have suffocation syndrome. I need to feel free and I always prefer to define everything as special friendships. And also he’s a really special guy. He is a problem solver. Before I only met men who created problems. Instead he solves everything, but also practical things such as shelves to be assembled or electricity cuts. So he helps me in everything and we are happy.

And, continuing with his speech, Vladimir Luxuria he then added:

He is already younger than me, then to make matters worse he also looks younger than he really is. They wrote that it was Bastian Muller, Ilary Blasi’s partner who introduced him to me, but that’s not the case. In reality, exactly the opposite happened. I mean, I introduced Danilo to Bastian.

Finally, in conclusion, the TV commentator revealed: