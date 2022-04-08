The columnist did not go down a few words said against Ilona Staller.

Nerves tense in last night’s episode ofIsland of the Famous. Thanks to the great heat, several competitors appeared particularly nervous. One of the protagonists of the episode was Jeremias Rodriguezcapable with his attitude of making the envoy burst out too Alvin.

It all started from the dispute over the past few hours with Ilona Staller. Both his father Gustavo and Jeremias lashed out at the former hard actress, even making some heavy statements that were not welcomed by Vladimir Luxuria.

On the air the clip was broadcast where Gustavo is heard saying that he no longer wants to feed Ilona because he is considered useless in the group.

Ilona defended herself by saying: “I honestly felt bad, it’s not like I always throw myself in front of the camera like some of them do. I went fishing with Roger and we got cacti. We went back but nobody gave a damn. There has been a persistence because everyone does something “.

Source: web

Vladimir Luxuria: “Sorry”

Not to accept the words against the shipwrecked above all the columnist Vladimir Luxuria who attacked the Rodriguez couple from the studio inviting them to apologize.

“Gustavo, if you think that only those who do something have the right to eat, you don’t understand anything about the island” – he said. Then turning to Jeremias he said: “You must apologize to Ilona, ​​you must be ashamed to treat a person like that! You got her son in the middle. I suspect Jeremias, is it not that you are angry with her as you did with Carmen that when one goes to the nomination you have the encirclement syndrome to send her out of her? “.

But Belen’s brother denied everything accusing the program of not broadcasting everything that happens on the island.

“The problems with Ilona started after the nomination, Ilona insulted me and you didn’t play this part, I never talked about her son, I don’t even know him. I don’t like that they don’t show that you have insulted me. I would like Ilona to tell the truth “ – he said.