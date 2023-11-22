On the occasion of an interview given to the weekly “Nuovo”, Vladimir Luxuria she made some statements regarding her private life. In detail, the woman revealed the whole truth about her open relationship with Danilo Zanvit Stencher.

Since she came out with her new boyfriend Danilo Zanvit Stencher, Vladimir Luxuria ended up in the eye of the storm. The famous activist has made hers official relation with the 27-year-old during ainterview released in an episode of Afternoon 5.

However, the woman spoke of “open relationship“. Well yes, each of the two decided to enjoy their own freedom without any constraints:

He and I have an open relationship. What does it mean for me? We both try to protect our spaces of freedom, even if in reality this doesn’t happen: we are really close and also very jealous of each other. In short, I found a person capable of doing many things: he is a great technology expert and also helps me solve domestic problems.

Certainly, thephysical attraction is important to Vladimir but not as much as mental attraction. Therefore, it is the chemistry to have triggered that spark for which today the two are now a permanent couple:

If there is attraction between us? Yes, but there is above all intellectual attraction: also because the physical passion can change, but the feeling and the elective affinity remain. And he is a very cultured person, with whom I can talk about everything.

The couple have known each other for over 15 years, as some testify Images emerged online. Finally, a Afternoon 5after talking about thefriendship born between her boyfriend and Bastian Muller thanks to her, she stated that the age difference It’s not a problem: