A source reveals that the TV commentator’s statements about his partner are false: here are all the details

Since she revealed that she was in love, Vladimir Luxuria he is one of the most talked about characters on the pages of the main crime newspapers. The TV commentator revealed that he has a special friend in his life, Danilo Zanvit Stecher. But according to some sources, the love story with the Bolzano would be absolutely false. Let’s discover together all the details of this much talked about story.

Vladimir Luxuria is allegedly lying about dating Danilo Zanvit Stecher? This is what some sources claim, according to which the love story between the two is a farce, since Vladimir and Danilo are only friends. This is what a source revealed to ‘Today’ magazine:

“I have known Danilo since 2009, it has been a long friendship. After a few years this normal friendship has become special”@vladiluxuria speaks for the first time about his new love pic.twitter.com/DdlgKoSiKu — Afternoon 5 (@pomeriggio5) November 10, 2023

She said she had a boyfriend who lives up north, but she never said it was him. There is no truth to this story, it is completely non-existent. They are friends. He is a family friend, he also knows his sisters and niece well.

It goes without saying that at the moment the news is only one rumor, since it was neither confirmed nor denied by those directly involved. In the meantime, during the hosted a Afternoon 5the TV commentator revealed that:

I have known Danilo since 2009, it has been a very long friendship. At first we rarely saw each other and then over time we saw each other more and more frequently. And after a few years this normal friendship became a beautiful, special friendship. Because I’ll say it right away, when it comes to boyfriends and love I have suffocation syndrome. I need to feel free and I always prefer to define everything as special friendships. And also he’s a really special guy. He is a problem solver. Before I only met men who created problems. Instead he solves everything, but also practical things such as shelves to be assembled or electricity cuts. So he helps me in everything and we are happy.

