The television personality has lived in the capital since he moved from Foggia at the age of 18.

Vladimir Luxuria it needs no introduction. TV personality, former member of the Italian Parliament, we are seeing her in this period atIsland of the Famous as a columnist in the studio together with Nicola Savino.

In the past, however, Vladimir was also on the other side of the coin having participated as a competitor and not only, because he triumphed in 2008 in the final against Belen Rodriguez.

In addition to the island he took part in several successful reality TV shows, such as Tale & Which Showthe show hosted by Carlo Conti.

Alongside its television popularity, you know where does Vladimir Luxuria live? The woman has never moved home for 20 years and lives in a neighborhood of the capital.

Vladimir has always lived in Rome since he left his Foggia at the age of 18 to move to the capital. He has lived in the neighborhood for 20 years Pigneto in a 180 square meter apartment.

The style is very minimal but at the same time refined and refined. The floors are in pink Veronese marble and the walls are pastel colors.

His favorite area of ​​the house? “My study with the books, the computer and the photos of my granddaughter and the large built-in wardrobe with irregularly shaped marble handles, the white sleeping sofa, a 70s style lamp like a hairdresser’s helmet, many handicrafts received in gift from artists even more deranged than me”- revealed in an interview with the sitearchitoconsiglia.com.

Despite his popularity, Vladimir is very reserved and therefore no images of his house appear on social media. Vladimir in his life has never backed down and carries on his battle for the Lgbtq rights. In this regard, as president of the Lovers Festival, he supported Turin’s candidacy for Europride 2026.

“I think Turin is a magical city, which has given me so much satisfaction and friendships. I therefore hope for a Europride in 2026, the year in which Lovers will celebrate 40 years “ – he said.