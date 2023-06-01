Vladimir Luxuria and the hot detail on Bastian, Ilary Blasi’s boyfriend

Vladimir Luxuria got to know Bastian Muller, Ilary Blasi’s boyfriend on the occasion of an evening at Muccassassina, a well-known gay-friendly club in Rome, which recently saw the couple among its guests.

Interviewed by Novella 2000, Luxuria said: “I was curious to know him and Ilary kept his promise. Many have approached him. Surely thanks to Ilary’s popularity, but also attracted by his physicality. He is a wardrobe with four doors, he has important hands… And it is a common belief that in a man, large hands also correspond to a great ‘endowment’”.

Physical aside, Luxuria then stated: “I found him likeable, affable and respectful. He chatted with people and left his space to her ”.

“We talked for an hour – Luxuria said again – I asked many things about him, but also about him and Ilary, because then I’m nosy and I like to know things, but I respect privacy. He told me that he is not interested in becoming famous. He doesn’t play ball. So much so that he met Ilary unaware that she was so famous. He told me how they met, but I won’t tell him ”.