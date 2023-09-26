The UANL Tigres hit the table last weekend when they won the royal classic against their city rival, the Rayados de Monterrey. The Liga MX champion went from less to much more until achieving a resounding 3-0 victory over ‘Tano’ Ortíz’s team, making it clear that they have the resources to be able to defend the Liga MX title that as of today. today they show.
More news about Liga MX
The cats are in their best sporting moment in a long time and several of their footballers are doing well, which is why, as usual, they are aiming to be the great candidate to repeat as champions. Furthermore, little by little Siboldi has defined the role of his players on the field, from the stars to the rotating ones, as the only discard, a footballer who should very well be looking for a new home for 2024.
Vladimir Loroña is the only Tigres player who has not played a single minute on the field so far in this tournament. The right-back is a zero on the left for Siboldi since the coach took control of the team and he is not even considered to have any activity as a substitute. Loroña was taken to the felines in the era of Miguel Herrera and his career faded, so it is a fact that it will be the royals’ first outing in winter.
CONTINUE READING: The 15 best forwards in the world today, ranked
#Vladimir #Loroña #erasure #Siboldi #Tigres