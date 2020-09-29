Vladimir Lisin, Chairman of the Board of Directors and the main shareholder of NLMK Group, took first place in the Russian list Forbes…

It is noted that the businessman’s fortune is estimated at $ 22.7 billion. Vladimir Potanin is on the second line. His fortune is estimated at $ 22.3 billion.

In third place on the list is the family of Suleiman Kerimov with a fortune of $ 21 billion. Let us remind you that on August 5, Kerimov for the first time topped the list of Russian billionaires according to Forbes.

Earlier, Forbes named the largest landowner among Russian civil servants. The corresponding rating was headed by the general director of the Yamal airline Vasily Kryuk.