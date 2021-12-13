First Vice President of Rostelecom Vladimir Kiriyenko has been appointed CEO of VK. About it reported in the company’s press release.

The board of directors voted unanimously to appoint Kiriyenko to the post. As head of VK, he will replace Boris Dobrodeev. The decision takes effect immediately. Kirienko is known as a specialist in the field of IT technologies and digital transformation. Under Kiriyenko, Rostelecom entered the rating of the best employers in the country according to Forbes. In the corresponding ranking of 2020, the company took 11th place.

“The Council supports Vladimir’s idea: to keep VK in the first positions in terms of coverage and involvement in the Russian Internet, as well as to continue to improve the level of technology, innovation and user experience. Vladimir has extensive experience in launching and successfully developing many complex projects, and we are sure that he has all the necessary qualities to take VK to new heights, ”said Dmitry Grishin, co-founder and chairman of the Board of Directors of VK. He also thanked Dobrodeev for the results achieved under his leadership.

On December 3, it was reported that Dobrodeyev would leave his post. According to him, he has many plans: to return to USM to work with digital assets, including AliExpress Russia, and also to launch a global venture fund. He added that in the near future he will focus on making the transition as smooth as possible for shareholders, calm for the team and invisible to millions of users.