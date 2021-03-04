Murad Al-Masry (Dubai)

Serbian coach Vladimir Hatta stressed that his team is playing its most important match this season, when it meets Fujairah next Saturday, within the “19th round” of the Arab Gulf Football League. After we lost important points in the last 5 minutes in the last rounds, due to losing focus and making mistakes, or sometimes a lack of confidence to achieve a positive result.

He pointed out that the positive matter is the completion of the “hurricane” list, and said: There are no absences, whether due to injury or suspension, and we continue to work and prepare in order to provide the maximum of our energy in the match.

On the number of points that Hatta needs to survive relegation, he said: We must only score more points than the two teams who occupy the last and penultimate places at the end of the season!