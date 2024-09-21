On October 6, Vladimir Cerrón, the secretary general of Peru Libre, the leftist party that catapulted Pedro Castillo to power and, after his vacancy, Dina Boluarte, will complete one year in hiding. Cerrón was sentenced to three and a half years in prison for collusion in the construction of an aerodrome when he was regional governor of Junín. Although the government has included him on its most wanted list and is currently offering a reward of 500,000 soles (131,000 dollars) for his whereabouts, the public is wondering why he has not yet been captured.

Four of the six heads who have taken over the Interior Ministry during Boluarte’s administration have indicated that the arrest of Cerrón —who is said to have governed in the shadows during Castillo’s mandate— is only a matter of time. The months, however, pass and this Marxist neurosurgeon, so fond of social networks, continues to post on his accounts with aplomb, as if the authorities were not chasing him. Between January and February, the Police carried out a series of operations in the resort of Asia, south of Lima, because they were certain that Cerrón was hiding in a condominium, but he was not found. During those days, a car assigned to the presidential office was seen in the vicinity, and the Executive could not explain why.

At the beginning of September, an audio recording was released that raises suspicions about the responsibility of the Boluarte government in Cerrón’s escape. It is a conversation attributed to the current Minister of the Interior, Juan José Santiváñez, and Police Captain Junior Izquierdo, alias Snake. “Why did they see the box that day on the beach? Because he was moving around in the box so that the police wouldn’t stop him. They had already left it in Pisco. That’s why they don’t see anyone getting out (…) That order to use the car comes from the Palace,” Santiváñez supposedly reveals. The ‘box’ is the name given to the Lexus brand vehicle that the head of state constantly drives around in.

The Minister of the Interior flatly denied the veracity of the audios and threatened the journalists who spread them. But a few days ago, the program Panorama The minister revealed that two forensic reports from the Public Prosecutor’s Office confirm that the audio recordings are real and that they came from Juan José Santiváñez’s cell phone. This Thursday, Congress approved a motion of interpellation against the minister with 41 votes in favor, 22 against and 25 abstentions. Santiváñez must appear on October 2 to answer a list of 29 questions that go beyond the possible cover-up by the Executive for Vladimir Cerrón.

This is a collection of audios that expose Santiváñez’s arrogance and maneuvers to deactivate inconvenient police commands and, in addition, protect the president’s brother, Nicanor Boluarte, accused of influence peddling. He, of course, insists that the evidence has been tampered with and that it is a conspiracy against him. In one of these audios, he threatens journalist Marco Sifuentes, creator of the podcast The Encerronawho criticized his appointment as Minister of the Interior. “Hey, tell the doctor to check on that idiot The Encerrona. People think that they are starting to beat me up and that is not the idea. You have my help and support in whatever you need, but control that idiot, because he insults and attacks, and I am not going to put up with that nonsense,” Santiváñez reportedly told the captain. Snake. The Encerrona It was the media that uncovered the scandal involving Dina Boluarte’s Rolex watches.

In another recording, you can hear how Santiváñez supposedly tries to extract information from the captain. Snake to find out what the actions of the Police and the Prosecutor’s Office would be against Nicanor Boluarte, who is being investigated for being a shadow operator for the president. “I need to define, precisely, as they say, my final points. So, what I want to know, more than anything, is if there is any issue right now against the brother. It is important to me, mainly for the information. You understand me.” Added to that is another audio where the lawyer says that Dina Boluarte asked him to close the police division that carried out the raid on his house at the end of March.

Juan José Santiváñez, the sixth Interior Minister appointed by Boluarte, will also have to appear before Congress for the high crime rates and cases of extortion and contract killing. “The lack of a comprehensive strategic plan for citizen security has been identified, which includes clear and specific objectives in the short, medium and long term,” says the document of the interpellation motion. According to the latest Datum survey for the newspaper The Trade79% of citizens disagree with Santiváñez continuing to head the Interior Ministry. This is one of the criticisms of the recent changes in the Cabinet, where the questioned lawyer came out unscathed.

This Friday, Boluarte spoke out for the first time about the alleged cover-up of Vladimir Cerrón. He denied the accusations and accused the press of making up dolls “without feet, arms or heads.” “They are saying that the president’s ‘coffer’ took the fugitive Vladimir Cerrón out of Ica. Sinister minds. It seems like Chucky and his girlfriend who are making up these horror stories. I say to Peru, the presidential ‘coffer’, the vehicles assigned to the use of the president of the Republic are for exclusive use. The fugitive Vladimir Cerrón never got into any of the vehicles,” he emphasized during an event.

As for Juan José Santiváñez, he clings to his position tooth and nail. “I am a man of challenges, I do not back down, I do not resign,” he said. Santiváñez is being investigated by the Prosecutor’s Office for the alleged crimes of incompatible negotiation, abuse of authority, generic active bribery, real cover-up and influence peddling. In 2020, he was head of the cabinet of advisers to the Minister of the Interior, Gastón Rodríguez, during the government of Martín Vizcarra. He resigned after it was discovered that he had been a lawyer for police officers accused of corruption. Another chapter that overshadows his investiture is a complaint from the weekly Hildebrandt in his Thirteenwhich reveals that in 2007 a drug trafficker named Óscar Rodríguez Hurtado accused Santiváñez and his father of having been part of a money laundering scheme.

