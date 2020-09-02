People’s Artist of the USSR Vladimir Andreev was buried at the Troekurovsky cemetery in Moscow, writes TASS…

Recall that the actor died on Saturday at the 91st year of life. As it became known, he suffered from ischemic heart disease.

Today at the Moscow Drama Theater. MN Ermolova passed farewell to Vladimir Andreev. The event was attended by about 100 people.

The artistic director of the Russian Academic Youth Theater Aleksey Borodin noted that the most important thing for the artist was his family, which gave him the opportunity to create, to give all his strength to acting and directing.

The head of the Moscow Department of Culture, Alexander Kibovsky, noted that Andreev did everything he did professionally.