Hip-hop artist Vladi from the Kasta group spoke about snow removal on the streets of Moscow. He shared his opinion with the publication “Moskvich Mag”.

During the conversation, the artist was asked to name the things that he would like to change in the Russian capital. Vladi proposed to create a system for cleaning slush and dirt in the city. He noted that in Moscow the situation is better than in other Russian cities, but it needs to be addressed.

Vladi also mentioned the problem of traffic congestion. “Traditionally, you can complain about traffic jams, but I somehow got used to arranging all the affairs in my area, I manage to do a lot,” Vlady said.

Earlier, Larisa Verbitskaya, former host of the Good Morning program on Channel One, spoke out against huge traffic jams in Moscow. She noted that such situations on the roads do not always occur through the fault of drivers. To resolve the issue, Verbitskaya suggested using artificial intelligence.