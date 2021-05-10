The son of the first general director of the ORT TV company Vladislav Listyev, Alexander announced a large-scale exhibition in memory of the legendary TV journalist “Vlad Listyev. The first among equals ”, it will be presented in the fall. It is reported by TASS…

“May 10 would have been 65 years since the birth of my father. In memory of him, the Vladislav Listyev Charitable Foundation for the Support of Television Workers “Heroes of the Screen” is preparing a large exhibition project, “Alexander Listyev said. According to him, the exhibition will feature not only photographs, personal belongings and documents, but also an interactive section with the audience’s recollections of the Vzglyad program and other television projects the journalist worked on.

“We will invite everyone to tell about the impact of the program on their lives, to remember bright moments. The most interesting essays will be voiced by my father’s colleagues – famous TV men and artists, ”the agency’s source said. He explained that the authors of the exhibition want to tell the audience, who still remember him, how Listyev was in everyday life. “There was light in him, he always looked for good in events, in his interlocutors, gave positive emotions, communicated in a very understandable language,” the TV journalist’s son shared.

As the Foundation told the agency, the opening of the exhibition is preceded by a research project, within which a team of students of creative universities, including journalists, producers, artists, actors, “will analyze the Listyev and television phenomenon of the 1990s and study the codes of this success.” They will study “the period of that time, the emergence of new television, try to understand how changes in technology and the nature of communications affect the lives and destinies of different generations, whether there is a connection between the Beatles’ scale success of the Vzglyad program and the success of today’s YouTube and TikTok bloggers. is such a large-scale conversation with the audience possible today? The results of this research will be part of the exhibition. In addition, the exhibition program will also include discussions, master classes and documentary theater readings.

TV journalist Vladislav Listyev was killed on March 1, 1995 at the entrance of his house in Moscow. The crime has not yet been officially solved. Among the possible customers of Listyev’s murder were previously named businessman Boris Berezovsky, media mogul Vladimir Gusinsky and head of security for then President Boris Yeltsin Alexander Korzhakov. Several times a version appeared that the murder of Listyev was organized by a member of the Federation Council Sergei Lisovsky, who was in charge of Reklama-Holding in those years.