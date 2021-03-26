Famous Russian stylist Vlad Lisovets shared his impressions of the jacket in which Russian President Vladimir Putin was on vacation in the taiga. He is quoted by REN TV.

“This is a classic jacket. This model is available from Italian brands. Any man in such a jacket always looks very dignified and pretty, ”said Lisovets. It is also noted that the costume of the Russian leader was made from natural materials: leather and sheepskin, and the hood of the sheepskin coat was trimmed with raccoon fur.

Earlier, the owner of a Russian atelier told the Russians the cost of an outfit similar to the president’s suit. According to her, a sheepskin suit costs from 150 thousand rubles, of which 100 thousand is the price of materials, and the remaining 50 is the payment for the work of the masters.

On March 21, Vladimir Putin, together with Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, rested in the taiga, rode Shoigu in an all-terrain vehicle, which he himself was driving, and had a picnic in the forest. In addition, they ended up in a workshop in which the head of the Ministry of Defense is engaged in his hobby – processing dry trees and making crafts out of them.