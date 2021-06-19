The famous Russian stylist Vlad Lisovets has revealed ways to save money on a prom dress. The website of the REN TV channel reports.

According to the expert, you shouldn’t spend a lot of money on a festive outfit. Instead, he recommended buying casual clothes or renting a dress. Lisovets also noted that the trend for “lightness of images” is growing now.

“You can save money on buying an outfit that you will then wear. You can rent it, no one will know about it. There are services that even provide designer outfits. If you take all the trends, and now the trend is lightness, then you can save a lot, ”the stylist emphasized.

In addition, Lisovets recommended that the girls not compete with classmates and remain themselves. The expert believes that this approach will also help save money on the outfit.

In March, Vlad Lisovets shared his impressions of the jacket in which Russian President Vladimir Putin was on vacation in the taiga. “This is a classic jacket. This model is available from Italian brands. Any man in such a jacket always looks very dignified and pretty, ”said the stylist.