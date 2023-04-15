A loner who wouldn’t hurt a fly. This is how neighbors from the Stationsstraat in Vlaardingen describe their neighbor Thijs (41). Yesterday afternoon, the police found his body in his ground floor apartment. It is clear that he had been deceased for some time. “I feel so guilty that I didn’t notice anything.”
