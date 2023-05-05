The Aerospace Forces (VKS) of Russia struck at the point of deployment of foreign instructors of Ukrainian nationalists in the Chernihiv region. Sergey Zybinsky, the head of the press center of the Zapad group, spoke about this on Friday, May 5.

“The operational-tactical aviation of the group struck at the point of temporary deployment of foreign instructors, the concentration of personnel, weapons and military equipment of the 163rd separate battalion of the 119th separate territorial defense brigade in the area of ​​​​the settlement of Lizunovka,” said Zybinsky “RIA News”.

It is noted that the Armed Forces of Russia (RF Armed Forces) hit two Ukrainian sabotage and reconnaissance groups and disrupted the rotation of four units of Ukrainian troops in the Kupyansk direction near the villages of the Kharkiv region: Kamenka, Novomlynsk, Tinkovka, as well as in the Stelmahovka region in the Luhansk People’s Republic.

On May 3, Volodymyr Rogov, chairman of the “We are together with Russia” movement, said that the Russian Armed Forces had hit the place of training of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) by foreign instructors on the territory of a quarry in the Shevchenkovsky district of the city of Zaporozhye.

On March 31, it became known about the destruction of a group of French mercenaries in the special operation zone. According to a fighter of the 20th Army of the Western Military District, these are well-trained people, they act as instructors in the Kremensk sector, and are also members of assault detachments.

The special operation to protect Donbass, which Russian President Vladimir Putin announced on February 24, 2022, continues. The decision was made against the background of the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.