Servicemen of the armed forces of the Russian Federation eliminated over 80 mercenaries, as well as 11 pieces of equipment, with a strike on the stronghold of the “Foreign Legion” in the Dnipropetrovsk region. This is stated in the summary of the Russian Ministry of Defense dated August 6.

“In the village of Vyvodovo, Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of a high-precision strike by the Russian Aerospace Forces on the stronghold of the Foreign Legion formation, more than 80 foreign mercenaries and 11 units of special equipment were destroyed,” said the official representative of the department, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov.

Prior to this, on August 1, it became known that the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) mined the railway and road bridges across the Volcha River in the Dnipropetrovsk region in order to blow them up in order to accuse the RF Armed Forces and units of the Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) of indiscriminate strikes on significant transport facilities. infrastructure.

The Ministry of Defense stressed that in the course of carrying out the tasks of the special operation, the allied forces attack exclusively strategic military facilities.

Earlier, on July 29, it was reported that the armed formations of Ukraine (VFU) mined a road bridge across the Salt River in the Dnipropetrovsk region for the sake of another provocation against the Russian Federation and the DPR.

On June 21, the Russian Ministry of Defense spoke about forced mobilization in the Dnepropetrovsk, Kharkiv and Zaporozhye regions. According to the agency, the events are accompanied by the blocking of settlements by the national police, while detaining men of all age groups subject to mobilization.

On February 24, Russia announced the start of a special operation to protect Donbass. The decision was made against the backdrop of the situation in the region that worsened in mid-February. Then the authorities of the DPR and LPR reported on the increased shelling by the Ukrainian troops, announced the evacuation of the civilian population in the Russian Federation and asked for recognition of independence. On February 21, President Vladimir Putin signed a corresponding decree.

