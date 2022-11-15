VKontakte summed up the first results of the media community support program

VKontakte summed up the first results of a large-scale program to support media communities, which the social network provided during the year, and the development of recommender algorithms. The success of the campaign is reported in a press release of the service received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

According to the data received, over the past year, the coverage of the largest media in the social network has increased 13 times, and in some cases – more than 40 times. In the nine months of 2022, the number of media communities grew by 5 percent to 12,600.

It is known that VKontakte is launching various support measures to help the media develop on the site. Promotion grants were one of them – those media outlets that actively publish materials in online communities, upload videos and clips, start discussions in chats and comments could apply for them. Within the framework of the program, grants were provided to 19 largest federal and regional media outlets – they received support for a total amount of 3.5 million rubles.

In addition, many communities were connected to the VKontakte affiliate program. Thanks to this, verified media and communities of publications that publish exclusive content only on the social network received additional monetization opportunities. The media also gained coverage thanks to special projects implemented together with the social network team.

“We understand that the prompt receipt of high-quality content is very important for our users, and the media play a significant role in shaping the information space. Therefore, media support is one of the important areas for us today. The plans are to continue and strengthen existing programs,” said Dmitry Lushnikov, PR director of VKontakte.

The VKontakte team provides prompt support to media representatives, helps in resolving emerging issues, developing media communities on the social network and attracting an audience, and also conducts training events.