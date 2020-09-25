The social network VKontakte opposed the new cyber defense system, with the help of which the Ukrainian authorities will be able to register all users of the social network in the country. This was announced by the press service of the company.

“We are categorically against the persecution of people for visiting social networks, information resources and disseminating personal opinions,” – said in a post published on the social network on behalf of its leadership.

The company stressed that people have the right to freely express their position, exchange information, communicate and use any services. The press service of the social network expressed the hope that the information about the registration of users by the Ukrainian authorities is distorted.

“We are convinced that the Internet has no boundaries and no one can single-handedly impose which services are welcomed and which ones are not very good,” the VKontakte leadership said.

Earlier, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov said that all users of the Russian social network in the country would be registered. “If they continue to distribute Russian content, then they will have certain troubles with our police, with our security forces,” Danilov promised, stressing that since VKontakte is blocked in Ukraine by the decision of its authorities, users are independently responsible for using her.

In addition to VKontakte, the social networks Odnoklassniki and Mail.ru, as well as Yandex services, have been blocked in Ukraine since 2017.