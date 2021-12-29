VKontakte and Memepedia announced the main memes of the year: they were chosen by social network users in a special mini-application “Battle of memes”… The winner was the cat Bender – a pet from Australia, which was especially liked by Russian-speaking Internet users.

Bender the cat, who topped the rating, meows persistently and looks at the camera with condemnation. This behavior is similar to human emotions – when someone comes up with demands, asks intrusive questions, or expresses passive aggression. This is followed by the post-ironic meme born on VKontakte – “Will you eat the fish?” It gained popularity in July 2021 thanks to the community “Memes about cats (laugh)”… In the picture, the cats are looking at the fish laid out on the asphalt for sale. A fictional dialogue takes place between the cats and the sellers. The situation turned out to be universal and quickly became a template for jokes on various topics.

The three leaders are closed by the meme “And cleverly you came up with it” with a quote from the cartoon “Dobrynya Nikitich and the Serpent Gorynych”. The same phrase helps to flag both ridiculous ideas and really cunning plans. In fourth place – an abstract picture with Thomas Shelby, the main character of the series “Peaky Blinders”, and the word “Bebra”. In the top 5 was a meme with another movie character – Dominic Toretto from the movie “Fast and the Furious”. The pictures mock the pathos of the hero Vin Diesel and show how he defeats all the villains thanks to his family.

On the sixth line of the rating – “Lucky, lucky”: the meme illustrates situations in which a person was lucky, or describes them with irony. This is followed by a meme “We are not the same” with the actor Giancarlo Esposito. The hero compares himself to a fictional opponent and makes arguments as to why his own behavior is better.

In eighth position is Evgeny Ponasenkov, who peacefully walks through the park to the song Ride It. The meme reflects many situations in life: with the same calmness, you can not rush to an urgent meeting, avoid everyday activities or work duties. Next comes a meme with streamer Alexei Shevtsov, who stumbled upon unexpected content during his broadcast. This is a reaction meme: this is how users express extreme surprise. Rapper Djigan closes the top-10 with the phrase “Chile, relax”. She describes a vacation, vacation, or the feeling of not wanting to do the right thing.

35 memes participated in the battle, they were selected by the site editors Memepedia… Voting based on the series “The Squid Game” took place in three stages. At first, users determined which memes were not worthy of victory, then they rated them on a five-point scale. In the final, it was necessary to vote for the best picture in a pair – this was how a personal favorite was revealed. If the meme turned out to be unfamiliar, you could read its description.

Top 10 memes of 2021:

VKontakte summed up the results of the year in various areas. In a special section (vk.com/2021) you can find out what topics the users discussed, what the authors talked about, what products the social network created. Also “VKontakte” shared its main technological achievements for the year.