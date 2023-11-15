“VKontakte” launches the “Heroes of VKontakte” tournament on Roblox

VKontakte has launched a unique project – the first tournament for gamers on the Roblox online gaming platform “VKontakte Heroes”. This was reported in a press release received by the editors of Lenta.ru.

For three months, from November 14 to February 11, users will be able to master the mechanics of the virtual world, participate in weekly tournaments, earn points and win prizes – smartphones, smartwatches, headsets, NFTs or a subscription to VK Music.

The final competition will take place on February 11 and will see the 100 players with the most points compete. Depending on the location, winners will receive a gaming laptop, tablet or gaming console.

“The Roblox tournament was part of a campaign to popularize our favorite mascots – Diggy, Sparks and Peach. We see that today metaverses are in great demand among gamers and the young audience of the social network – they include not only popular game mechanics, but also the opportunity to communicate, compete, and improve your skills. We added to this a colorful corporate design of the virtual space, heroes familiar to the audience, valuable prizes – and created the “VKontakte Heroes” tournament,” said Alexander Nikiforov, marketing director of the social network.

To participate in the tournament, you must register in the “Heroes of VKontakte” service, receive a unique code and enter it in the game. After this, you can begin to prepare for the next tournament.